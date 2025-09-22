Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Warriors Want Giannis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Talks Future for Greece, More

Aaron Coloma

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has been thrown around all over the league during the offseason, with several teams checking in on the superstar during the summer.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are obviously the Warriors' two dream targets, yet other names have been reported as well," Siegel writes.

Antetokounmpo made a shocking statement about his future playing for Greece in a press conference, stating if head coach Vassilis Sanoulis left, he would leave.

"If Coach Spanoulis is not here, I'm not here. The moment he's here, I'm here. It's as simple as that. He brings the best out of me, the best out of the team. He has a winning mentality. And I just want to be able to be with people that have greatness and have been there before and people that know what it takes to win and know how to push their best players and the whole team."

