Bucks Offseason Addition Suffers Injury in Preseason Opener
The Milwaukee Bucks made several changes to the roster this offseason in order to become contenders in the Eastern Conference this year. They have added some guys who they think will be better suited for a deep run.
One of the players they added is point guard Cole Anthony. Anthony is expected to be the backup point guard and provide some help on the defensive end of the court.
Anthony made his Bucks debut on Monday night in their first preseason game. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that knocked him out of the game.
Bucks Guard Cole Anthony Knocked Out of Preseason Debut
Anthony suffered an injury to his chin after a collision that required him to get stitches. He did not return to the game.
Unfortunately, Anthony only got to play seven minutes before the injury occurred. He was 1/4 from the field for two points while grabbing a steal and dishing out an assist before he left.
This doesn't seem like an injury that will keep Anthony out for very long, which is a good thing. They need him to build some chemistry with the second unit during the preseason.
Anthony has a shot to play a lot of minutes for the Bucks this season, especially if he plays as well defensively as he did in the Magic. That's something that Milwaukee struggled with against the Pacers in the playoffs.
The Bucks are Expecting Big Things from Cole Anthony
Anthony is expected to play a big role with this team this season. His ability to defend at a high level while also stretching the floor is a combination that they need off the bench.
If he wants more playing time, Anthony is going to need to improve his shooting splits. He's always been an average 3-point shooter, but Milwaukee needs him to get above 38 percent.
The Bucks are hoping that Anthony will be able to play more minutes in their next preseason game. They fully expect him to have recovered from his injury by then.
Last season in Orlando, Anthony averaged 9.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 42.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
