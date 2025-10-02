Giannis Antetokounmpo on 2025 Bucks: 'I Really Believe in This Team'
The Milwaukee Bucks are under a lot of pressure to win big this season. After a summer with trade rumors floating around Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to show some improvement.
Milwaukee took a big swing by signing Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to be their second-best player. The Bucks need to show Antetokounmpo that they can contend for a title.
Heading into this year, Antetokounmpo has fully committed to the Bucks. In fact, he mentioned that he has a lot of faith in the roster around him this year.
More news: Bucks' New Signing Already Feeling the Love From Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Happy With The Bucks' Roster
While speaking with reporters during media day, Antetokounmpo shared how good he thinks this team can be. Eric Nehm of The Athletic got all of his comments.
“I really believe in this team,” Antetokounmpo said. “I love that we’re younger. … We have energy. I think this is a team full of dogs, guys that know their role and (are) gonna try to do their best to figure into their role and try to help this team be great, so I’m excited."
Antetokounmpo didn't want to get into his future in Milwaukee, but reiterated the faith he has in the team this season.
“I always try to take it day-by-day. I deal with what I have in front of me. Right now, Milwaukee, I think it’s a great team. It’s a sleeper. A lot of people might not take us serious, but I think we’re a very, very dangerous team.”
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms He Evaluated His Future With Bucks This Offseason
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes His Teammates Will Come Through For Him
Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo will be shouldering a large burden this year, he believes that his teammates will be there to come through when it matters the most.
“I believe in the people that they have around me. I believe in my teammates. I believe in the moves that they make. We’re young. Hopefully, we can get on the same page and understand what is at risk right now. The last three years, I think we’ve been eliminated in the first round, so there’s not much to talk about.”
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.