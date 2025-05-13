Breaking Down Kyle Kuzma Future With Bucks After Playoff Woes
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has long been one of the toughest players to evaluate and value due to his consistent play, which has led to trades from two different organizations.
Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards wanted out of the Kyle Kuzma business, despite his ability to create offense, play solid defense when engaged in the game, and his knack for spacing the floor.
At his best, he was a secondary creator and spot-up shooter, who had moments of good defending and the ability to switch.
The issue is that he cannot channel that level of play with anywhere near the consistency that championship teams require, especially given how much he is paid.
Kuzma still has $43 million left to be paid over the next two years, following the Wizards' signing him to a substantial four-year, $90 million deal some time ago.
At the trade deadline, the team traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a future pick swap to acquire Kuzma from the Wizards, but he turned out to be the opposite of a difference-maker for the team.
Moving on from Kuzma seems unlikely for the team, given how much he struggled to be effective in the playoffs. His salary reflects that of a third star or key contributor, and when Damian Lillard was out, Kuzma did not rise to the challenge.
Kuzma was having a poor season even before the playoffs, shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from three, with terrible efficiency and shooting poorly from all over the floor.
He also recorded -0.9 Win Shares, a damning statistic indicating that he failed to contribute to winning basketball this past season.
Given Kuzma's level of play, which is better than what the 2024 season showed, it is fair for the Bucks to expect a bounce-back. However, for a team that has limited assets even before this deal, they could potentially be stuck with a sunk cost in Kuzma.
The contract is likely untradeable unless the team scrapes together some assets to make it worth another team's while to take on his remaining salary.
Kuzma will likely be a Buck this next season, and the team's only hope to recoup some value from the trade will be to wish that a full preseason with the team yields better results.
