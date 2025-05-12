Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Trade Interest From Four Teams: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the offseason with a big question mark around the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the team was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in five games, many started to speculate about whether or not Antetokounmpo would return to the team.
Earlier this morning, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is indeed considering leaving the Bucks this offseason. The report stated that Antetokounmpo hasn't made up his mind just yet, but that he has started to look elsewhere.
This is the first time that Antetokounmpo has considered leaving Milwaukee, putting more of a reality on the entire situation. If the Bucks do indeed trade Antetokounmpo, they could net a massive return on the trade market.
After the report from Charania came out, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that four teams have emerged as frontrunners. The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans.
"San Antonio and Houston. San Antonio and Houston. San Antonio and Houston," he continued on repeat. "Pay attention there. And the other [team] is Brooklyn, because Brooklyn has Phoenix's future drafts, but Brooklyn's current players, not that strong. Not that exciting of a player acquisition [as the Spurs and the Rockets]. The other team to watch? The New Orleans Pelicans ... Because the New Orleans Pelicans control the next three drafts of the Milwaukee Bucks."
Each of these teams can offer the Bucks a boatload of draft picks if they want to rebuild. Many have believed that these teams were the main ones in any potential Antetokounmpo trade, but everything also hinges on where he wants to go.
All in all, the offseason will be dictated by Antetokounmpo for the Bucks. If he asks out, the front office will likely comply and work with him to send him where he wants to go.
The NBA is a player's league, so Antetokounmpo does hold a lot of power in how everything goes down this summer.
