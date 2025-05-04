Bucks Predicted to Land $197M Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal
The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo will soon begin. The Greek Freak will undoubtedly be the most talked-about player this summer, as his future in Milwaukee remains unclear.
Since reaching the mountain top in 2021, Antetokounmpo has had shortcomings after shortcomings. Since then, he has yet to make it past the second round for three consecutive seasons; he has yet to make it past the first round. Not all of it is Antetokounmpo's fault, but still, it raises the question of whether a fresh new start would be best for the 30-year-old.
We'll have the answers to that question in the coming months. In the meantime, many believe he will be on the move, and already, pundits and insiders are creating trade scenarios for the best lading spots for Antetokounmpo.
Anything and everything could happen if the Bucks make a player like Antetokounmpo available. In one trade scenario, Eric Nehm, David Aldridge, Eric Koreen, Tony Jones, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic created this trade scenario where the Bucks land two-time All-Star Zion Williamon in a massive package.
In this scenario, the Bucks collect Williamson plus Keldon Johnson, a 2025 first-round pick (Spurs, via Hawks), 2027 first-round pick swap rights (Pelicans), and 2029 first-round pick (Spurs).
The Spurs get the big fish in Antetokounmpo in this scenario.
"Go big or go home. If the Bucks have no choice but to trade Giannis, they make a multi-team deal that gets them a potential superstar to build around in the still-just-24-year-old Williamson and a rotational wing in Johnson. Most importantly, they get a whole lot of future firsts to give them a chance to rebuild if Williamson can’t overcome his history of injuries, including a ’25 pick at the back of the lottery, and potential control of their own first back in ’27, just as Williamson is entering the last year of his current deal."
Losing a 30-year-old, two-time MVP is far from ideal for Milwaukee, but with limited assets and flexibility, the only viable path to replenishing their future may come through trading their franchise cornerstone.
The Bucks now find themselves in a difficult position—neither contending nor rebuilding—often considered the toughest spot in professional sports. While parting ways with Antetokounmpo is not something the organization would take lightly, it may ultimately serve as the most effective route toward a long-term reset.
Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be Massive Mistake
