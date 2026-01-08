For many weeks now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been thrown around the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate, the biggest fish that has been thrown around as "available" in a trade. But it doesn't appear he will be going anywhere, at least he won't ask too.

In a recent conversation with Sam Amick, this question was posed:

“The way your situation has been framed is that in the next few weeks, before Feb. 5, you have to decide whether or not you want out. Am I hearing you correctly that you have decided?

As of today. You know how they say this thing about your significant other, or your wife — you always have to say, ‘As of today.’”

He goes on to state:

And this has been the general concensus with Giannis and the trade rumors, he doesn't want to be portrayed as the bad guy, but also has made it clear that he loves Milwaukee, the opportunity that they gave him, and the bonds they have created.

"There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment, that I will come out and say 'I want a trade.' That’s not in my nature… I’m not going anywhere. I’m invested in this team.” Giannis Antetokounmpo

So, Giannis is invested and now:

It's the Bucks turn again

Milwaukee must make a move at this deadline to invest in their franchise icon who is at --at least says-- that he is fully committed to Milwaukee, and the current roster just won't cut it. Milwaukee needs to make a winning move at the deadline, Michael Porter Jr, Trey Murphy, Anthony Davis someone of that nature, someone that can be paired with Giannis to push them over the edge, otherwise a Giannis trade could have serious potential.

Giannis is 31, about to make his tenth straight All Star game, and has showed no signs of slowing down. He is having one of the most dominant seasons of his career, averaging more than a point per minute he is on the court, shooting 40.6% from three, and constantly reigning terror on the boards and defensive end.

So, with Giannis committed, it's the Bucks turn to yet again put the pieces in place to build around Giannis. There are some solid pieces in Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr, and Myles Turner, but they need more, they need to pair Giannis with a star and keep him happy that way he can never change his stance on the way he feels in Milwaukee.

