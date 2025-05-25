Bucks Projected to Land Two Top Draft Picks in Epic Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
The trade rumors centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo likely won't stop anytime soon.
With the status of the Milwaukee Bucks star a bit unknown at the moment, possible deals have been flying fast and furiously with immense speculation.
Milwaukee's future as a team itself is a bit ambiguous given Damian Lillard's Achilles injury and the lack of high-end talent alongside Antetokounmpo. With the NBA Draft coming up, a host of theories have been crafted as it pertains to the Bucks and possible dealings with other franchises.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently came out with an updated iteration of a 2025 NBA mock draft. Naturally, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are mentioned as a possible trade partner for teams picking in the lottery. In this case, the Bucks are yet again clumped with the upstart San Antonio Spurs.
"In my first mock draft after last week's NBA Draft Combine, I have the Spurs in a blockbuster deal packaging, among other things, the No. 2 and No. 14 picks to land the 30-year-old former MVP winner and nine-time All-Star from the Bucks. There'd be a number of picks and players going Milwaukee's way as compensation. It'd take a lot, and whether San Antonio thinks it'd be worth it remains to be seen. Again: San Antonio publicly has said it plans to keep the pick, in which case I believe Harper would be the selection.
"But the idea of pairing Giannis next to a true superstar in Victor Wembanyama is an appeal that could, and should, be tough to turn down. Few teams have the draft and roster assets to make it worth Milwaukee's while. San Antonio has that. And it might present a rare chance for the Bucks to reset while getting compensated for their troubles."
According to Boone, in this scenario, the Bucks would take Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick. At No. 14, Milwaukee would nab Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.
Salaries would have to match for such a deal to work. San Antonio would likely not want to part with young guard Stephon Castle. Milwaukee would likely require him to get a deal done. Assuming this would come to fruition, the Bucks could reset nicely with a Castle-Harper backcourt duo and a promising shot-blocker in Sorber.
It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Milwaukee to consider given that the team is a ways away from contending for an NBA title with or without Antetokounmpo.
