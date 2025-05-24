Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Could Be Roster Casualty to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks made a trade for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline to try to make them a title contender. They believed that he could add a scoring punch to the team.
While the Bucks envisioned him to be the third scorer on the team, he wasn't able to live up to the billing. In fact, he was absolutely horrendous in the playoffs.
In fact, in Game 1 against the Pacers, he was held scoreless. He fell out of favor with Bucks fans very quickly after that. He was billed as the guy who could put them over the hump.
As the Bucks try to find a way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kuzma might be a casualty. If the Bucks are looking to improve the roster to entice him to stay, trading Kuzma might be the way to do it.
Kuzma is going to make $22 million next season, which is a nice mid-sized contract by today's standards. They could add a couple of bench players or a starter who can actually score with more regularity.
Kuzma does have some value, but not as much as he did during the trade deadline. The Bucks are not going to get as much back for him as they gave up for him, if they are able to move him.
Trading Kuzma could make Antetokounmpo happy and want to stay, as long as they are able to get competent players back. They can't just salary dump him to another team.
The Bucks are going to hold off on any major roster spots until they get an answer from Antetokounmpo and what he wants to do with his future.
This offseason will be all about what Antetokounmpo wants to do. Milwaukee will do anything it takes to keep him in town for as long as possible.
It's a shame that the trade with Kuzma didn't work out better for Milwaukee. He could still play better next year, but he has a track record of not being able to perform well in pressure spots.
