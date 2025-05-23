Bucks Could Part With Damian Lillard to Land 3-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Bucks were hoping to win a championship this season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they thought that they had a real shot to do it.
Instead, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round for the second year in a row. Lillard tore his Achilles, and now he might be moved for other players in order to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Bleacher Report has one scenario in which they'd get an All-Star back. Here's the proposed trade:
Phoenix Suns Receive: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee's 2031 first-round pick, Milwaukee's 2031 second-round pick
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Bradley Beal (no-trade clause)
Utah Jazz Receive: Chris Livingston, 2026 second-round pick (less favorable of Denver and Golden State, via Phoenix)
If the Bucks were to move on from Lillard, they would have to do so by including some draft compensation in order for another team to take his massive deal.
That's what the Suns would do in this scenario. In return, the Bucks would get Bradley Beal, who has another really bad contract. They essentially swap contracts.
The difference is that Beal will actually play next year, whereas Lillard will be out for most of the year. The trade would still be worth it if it helped convince Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee.
Utah would just be happy to be included in the trade to get some draft compensation. They don't even really need Chris Livingston on the roster, they are just always looking to add some draft picks.
Milwaukee has to figure out some way to keep Antetokounmpo in town. They will do anything to keep him in Milwaukee, which they should because he's still a top-five player in the league.
Beal would not be the best choice to bring in, but it might be the best the Bucks could get if they are looking to trade Lillard. Lillard's injury really complicates his future.
This past season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
