Damian Lillard Reveals New Sneakers With Full Bucks Theme
A lot of the offseason discourse surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks has been with the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. For the first time in his career, he is open to asking for a trade.
While he has not asked for a trade yet, the Bucks' top priority is to keep him before they do anything else. His future has become murkier after Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs.
That injury will keep him out most of next season, which likely closes Milwaukee's title window. Lillard seems committed to the Bucks, despite some rumors swirling to the contrary.
Lillard showed that commitment with his latest line of shoes. Lillard has a deal with Adidas and has for many years. His new shoes show a commitment to the Bucks for the foreseeable future.
The shoes are a Bucks-inspired design, right down to the colors of the sneakers. That shows just how much he would like to stay in Milwaukee, which is only the second city he's ever played in during his NBA career.
The ironic thing is that if the Bucks could trade him for another good guard, they probably would. The issue is that it's unlikely anyone is going to take his contract with him about to miss all of next season.
Lillard is also going to be 35 next season. There aren't very many examples of a player that age tearing his Achilles and coming back looking the same.
The Bucks are hoping that he comes back and is somewhat similar to the player he was before the injury. That would give them some hope that they can contend for a title again in 2026-27, assuming they are able to keep Antetokounmpo.
Based on the release of these shoes, Lillard is expecting to stay in Milwaukee for the duration of his contract. It would be surprising to see them be able to move him for another solid guard.
This past season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
