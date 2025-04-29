Bucks Reveal Injury Report For Game 5 vs Pacers
Even heading into Game 4 of their best-of-seven series against the 50-32 Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the 48-34 Milwaukee Bucks had looked wholly overmatched.
While nine-time All-Star Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had been putting on a one-man scoring clinic, none of his comrades had been able to consistently contribute.
Freshly elevated to a starting role in Game 3, shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. matched Antetokounmpo's 37 points in Game 3 to help power the Bucks to their only win of the series thus far.
Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who had only returned to the floor starting in Game 2 after being felled by a right calf blood clot for a month, hadn't looked like his normal sharpshooting superstar self. Pricey new trade acquisition Kyle Kuzma had looked absolutely lethargic on both sides of the ball, while 37-year-old center Brook Lopez and sixth man Bobby Portis failed to match the Pacers' speed.
But things went from bad to worse early into Game 4, when Lillard collapsed with a no-contact injury. After hobbling into the Bucks locker room, the 6-foot-2 Weber State product was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest, which Milwaukee went on to lose 129-103.
Rumblings emerged that Lillard was feared to have suffered a torn left Achilles tendon — and those rumors were eventually confirmed the next day.
It is no surprise, then, that Lillard will miss Tuesday night's must-win Game 5, which sees the series return to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers now lead the Bucks 3-1, having outscored Milwaukee by a cumulative 37 points in the series (and remember, Indiana lost to the Bucks by 16 points in Game 3). Indiana went 29-11 at home during the regular season, and has yet to drop a game there in this series.
The Bucks have released their latest injury report ahead of Game 5.
Obviously, Lillard is out, as he will be for however many more games the Bucks will play in this spring's postseason. Rookie power forward Tyler Smith is doubtful to suit up due to a left ankle sprain. The 6-foot-11 big man has yet to appear in the series.
The matchup is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. CT, and will be on the road for Milwaukee, in Indianapolis' Fiserv Forum.
Ryan Rollins started in Lillard's stead for Game 1, scoring a whopping five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field. He didn't even appear in Game 2. One wonders if head coach Doc Rivers will opt to start Rollins or Kevin Porter Jr. — who has performed far more capably on offense in this series — at the point.
