Bucks Rumors: Expert Predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Fate This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to make sure that they keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy so that he will stay with the franchise for years to come.
Antetokounmpo made it clear that this summer was the first time he'd considered asking out of Milwaukee. He hasn't yet, but that doesn't mean he won't at some point.
The Bucks are confident that they are going to be able to keep him for next season. One NBA insider agrees with that sentiment and believes he will be in Milwaukee for the long haul.
NBA insider believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee
ESPN insider Tim McMahon believes that not only will Antetokounmpo stay with the team this season, but for the next few years, as well.
"Speculation has swirled around Antetokounmpo asking out of Milwaukee for several years. If he didn't take that drastic step in the summer, it's unlikely to happen midseason."
If Antetokounmpo still hasn't asked out. If he wasn't going this summer, there's a good chance that he never will. This would have been the perfect time to get out of Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo has said multiple times over the years that he loves Milwaukee. He wants to win multiple championships for the city, but he just needs the right team around him to help him do that.
The Bucks haven't done the best job of surrounding him with a team that can do that since they won it all in 2021, despite some of the big swings they've taken to try to get that done.
The Bucks will likely have Giannis Antetokounmpo for all of next season
If Antetokounmpo doesn't ask out in the next month or so, there's a very good chance that he ends up in Milwaukee for the entire season. A trade at the deadline seems very unlikely.
The Bucks will not have a better chance to contend in the East than next season, with both Indiana and Boston out of contention because of being without their best players.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
