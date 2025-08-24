Former Bucks Sharpshooter Joining European Squad for First Time
A former Milwaukee Bucks swingman is heading abroad to continue his pro career.
Veteran swingman Tony Snell has agreed to a deal with French club Boulazac Basket Dordogne, the team revealed in a press release.
"A renowned shooter and defender in the NBA for 9 seasons, Tony SNELL arrives with the firm intention of passing on to his teammates his love for the game and his thirst for victory," Boulazac head coach Alexandre Menard said in the presser.
"His atypical career, his endearing personality as well as his basketball skills will undoubtedly delight all Boulazac Basket Dordogne fans during our matches at the Palio and in all Betclic Elite venues!" Menard added
Snell, who has nine seasons of NBA service, has been angling for years to join a new NBA squad for his 10th — which would make him eligible for the premium insurance available through the NBPA’s retiree benefits program.
After last playing for the New Orleans Pelicans sparingly in 2021-22, he suited up for the Boston Celtics' NBAGL affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics, from 2022-24. He also played for the Miami Heat's G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, in 2023-24.
“Of course, I want to come back and play, but I have a bigger purpose now,” Snell told Jake Fischer, then with Yahoo Sports in 2024. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s about my boys.”
As Fischer notes, Snell's sons — like him — are autistic, and need costly medical care. Granted, the 33-year-old has earned $52.7 million on the hardwood across his nine NBA seasons, but tax obligations, agent obligations, and life expenditures can make that money run out in a hurry.
“It’s something I truly need,” Snell said. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”
The 6-foot-6 small forward/shooting guard spent three seasons in Milwaukee, from 2016-19 — tied with the Chicago Bulls for the most years he logged with any NBA franchise.
In 229 games with Milwaukee (151 starts), Snell averaged 7.2 points on .448/.403/.824 shooting splits, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals across 24.9 minutes per. Beyond the Bucks and Bulls, Snell also suited up for the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and finally the Pelicans.
