Bucks Rumors: Expert Predicts When Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Demand Trade This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks have been held hostage by the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors all offseason. He has finally said that he is open to being traded for the first time in his career.
Milwaukee has done the best it can to help Antetokounmpo with the roster. Signing Myles Turner was the biggest move that they made, but they had to waive Damian Lillard in order to do so.
Antetokounmpo still hasn't made it official if he is going to stay in Milwaukee or not. One expert predicted when he could decide to get traded, if that's something he wants to do.
NBA expert predicts when Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade from the Bucks
While speaking with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Rachel Nichols gave her prediction as to when he could ask for a trade.
"If he (Antetokounmpo) does start the season with them, that's not even a guarantee that he'll finish the season with them because of how things go in the first few months of the season."
Milwaukee has been operating under the assumption that Antetokounmpo will be with them for all of next season. They feel confident that their prior relationship with him gives them the edge to convince him to stay.
That doesn't mean that Antetokounmpo might not decide to ask for a trade in the middle of the year if he doesn't like what he sees. He has made it very clear that he only wants to win titles and that nothing else matters.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might be open to leaving the Bucks during the season
Antetokounmpo loves the city of Milwaukee and has made that clear for the last few years. He has said that he will remain in Milwaukee as long as the Bucks can compete for a title.
The first few months are going to be critical for the future of the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is going to be watching how the team plays to see if he wants to hitch his future with the team long term.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
