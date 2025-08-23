Bucks Rumors: Insider Provides Major Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors Trade
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly remains unsettled with his long-time franchise after consecutive playoff exits, and despite making several moves over the offseason, rumblings continue about his doubts over the Bucks' future.
Antetokounmpo is currently in Europe with Greece for the EuroBasket tournament. As he gets ready for international duty, the Greek Freak's future is still unclear.
As time passes, it looks more and more likely that he stays with the Bucks for the start of the upcoming season, though he could still get moved at the forthcoming trade deadline or next summer if Milwaukee does not finish the season better.
If Antetokounmpo were to hit the market, every team in the NBA would be interested, though only NBA contenders would be viable options.
One of those teams would be the Golden State Warriors, who have long been linked to the superstar. The combination of Antetokounmpo and guard Stephen Curry could contend for a title.
Unfortunately, for the Warriors, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports that the franchise would struggle to offer the assets and finances to get a deal done.
"Even if the Warriors had Kuminga on their books making a tradeable salary north of $20 million, it would still be very challenging for Golden State to assemble a trade offer palatable to the Lakers that could match James' $52.6 million salary without gutting their roster," Fischer reported.
"The same holds true if Giannis Antetokounmpo were to ever request a trade out of Milwaukee."
The Warriors are still in win-now mode — trying to get Curry and Draymond Green to another NBA Finals.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would be Antetokounmpo's best coach of his career, who could take his game to new heights.
The Bucks, if they wanted to trade their franchise player, would likely demand more than what the Warriors could offer, given their lack of draft capital.
The only path for Antetokounmpo to join the Warriors would be through a trade request that specifies the Warriors as the only option.
With the additions of center Myles Turner, guard Cole Anthony, and several key re-signings, the Bucks will give Antetokounmpo a solid platform to compete in a weakened Eastern Conference.
No matter the trade offer, the Bucks are likely riding out the Greek Freak train until he forces a move.
