Bucks Rumors: Insider Reveals What It Will Take For Giannis Antetokounmpo to Leave
The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing the best they can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy every year he's been with the Bucks. They've even tried some reckless trades to keep him happy.
After the end of the season, Antetokounmpo decided that he was open to being moved for the first time in his career. Since that development broke, rumors have swirled around his future.
The Bucks still think that they can keep him, but that isn't a sentiment shared by everyone. One insider recently revealed what it would take for Antetokounmpo to actually leave Milwaukee.
NBA insider reveals what it would take for Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave the Bucks
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Antetokounmpo would have to be fully convinced that the Bucks are not the best place for him to win another championship.
"Giannis is not the type of player to constantly jump ship and go from team to team in search of titles, but he is solely focused on winning another championship. If that can't happen in Milwaukee, he will leave."
Of course, the Bucks have to figure out a way to make Antetokounmpo see that he still can win a championship in Milwaukee. The Bucks are hoping that happens next season in a weakened East.
If Milwaukee can make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, that would likely make Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay in Milwaukee for quite a few years down the road.
The Milwaukee Bucks have one season to prove they can keep Antetokounmpo
This season will be the last chance for the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo around in Milwaukee for the long haul. He has to see that the team can actually compete.
The Pacers and the Celtics are likely out of title contention due to both teams missing their best players. That leaves the Bucks with a chance to slip into that void.
Milwaukee has to get some better play from Kyle Kuzma in order to make that happen. Myles Turner will have to have the best year of his career, as well.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
