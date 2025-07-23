Bucks Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Concerning Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Regarding Future
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in constant contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. They continue to try to improve the roster so that he will be happy with what the team has to offer.
Antetokounmpo made it known that he is finally open to moving on from Milwaukee this offseason for the first time in his career. Most other teams are under the assumption that he will return next season, though.
That might not be set in stone quite yet. A recent update might give the Bucks some concerning news when it comes to his future.
More news: Bucks Made Strong Push for $251 Million All-Star Free Agent Guard
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Bucks might not be in the clear yet when it comes to Antetokounmpo's future. He said so on a video he made on Threads.
“You don’t have Giannis doing backflips and saying I’m absolutely going to be here. You’ve got him saying probably. Now, ‘probably’ is worth a lot, but ideally, if you’re going to go through that type of move (for Myles Turner) and you’re going to encumber yourself for the rest of the decade with your salary cap, you’re going to want it to be such a significant upgrade that Giannis leaving is totally taken off the table."
The move to bring in Turner was a big swing. In order to find the space to sign him, the Bucks had to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard's contract over the next five years.
That cap situation makes it difficult for them to upgrade the roster in the next few years, which is what Antetokounmpo is looking for. He wants this team to be a title contender every year.
More news: Blazers GM Didn't Like Damian Lillard With Bucks
The Bucks believe that Turner is the perfect center to pair with Antetokounmpo because of his ability to hit threes and block shots at a higher rate than Brook Lopez was able to do.
Turner is also a master of the midrange, hitting 50 percent of his shots from 20-24 feet this past season with the Pacers. Quite frankly, he gives them more offensive versatility.
How that move works out will be the defining moment in the next four years of the franchise and whether or not Antetokounmpo decides to stay for years to come.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: West Powerhouse Positioning Themselves to Make Run at Bucks Star
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.