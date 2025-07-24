Bucks Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to find ways to improve the roster over the offseason. They have already made the move to sign Myles Turner as their big offseason move.
Milwaukee also made the move to trade Pat Connaughton and bring back Bobby Portis. They believe that the moves they have made will make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay with Milwaukee long-term.
Antetokounmpo has been watching to see what the Bucks do this offseason before deciding whether or not he wants to ask for a trade. According to the latest report on the situation, the Bucks feel good about where they stand.
Keith Smith of Spotrac talked with some Bucks people, and they don't believe that Antetokounmpo is going to be asking for a trade this offseason.
"I know you’re asking about Giannis. We have no indication that anything is really changing as far as our relationship with the player we think is the best in the world. We rebuilt on the fly, in a really challenging situation, but we think we did it as well as it could be done,” a Bucks front office executive said.
The Bucks still believe that the approach they have taken this summer is the right one in order to keep Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee for the long term.
Milwaukee believes that the moves they have made make them competitive in the NBA championship race, especially in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference next season.
Antetokounmpo has offered a few hints that he might be returning to Milwaukee, but nothing has been confirmed yet. He also might ask out later at the trade deadline, too.
Milwaukee feels that as long as they have Antetokounmpo, they can compete for a title. He is still one of the best players in the NBA, so he can carry a team to some big victories.
How well Turner meshes with Antetokounmpo in the first half of the season could determine how long Antetokounmpo decides to stay in Milwaukee. The current roster needs to at least make the playoffs.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
