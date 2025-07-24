Former Bucks Forward Could Be Forced Into Retirement From NBA
There's not a team within the National Basketball Association that isn't searching for the ideal 3-and-D player.
Aside from a dominant big man and a game-changing lead guard, the archetype of a wing that can defend and hit 3-pointers at a high clip is the most important type of player in the league today. There aren't a ton of guys capable of doing both at an above-average clip.
One player who helped in creating this profile of athlete is none other than Jae Crowder. For a stretch, the 35-year-old was among the best in the entire NBA at hounding elite wings on the perimeter while also launching 3s from beyond the arc with great effectiveness.
Most specifically, Crowder honed those skills with the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns, and also briefly with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now a free agent given that the Sacramento Kings let Crowder explore the open market, one would think a team could come calling for Crowder's services despite his age. That hasn't happened just yet — and as such it's opened up the possibility that his NBA career might be over.
Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini analyzed Crowder's current situation. Without much interest from teams up to this point, Simone believes it could signal the end of Crowder's time within the association.
At 35 years of age, Crowder's not the spry defender he once was. He is the type of athlete reliant more so on brains and physicality rather than elite quickness. As he gets older, the gap between himself and younger guards/wings will only get worse from an athleticism standpoint. It could be the case of Crowder having a better chance guarding power forwards and less mobile wings.
His shooting has also seen somewhat of a dip. Last year for the Kings, Crowder shot only 31.8 percent from 3-point range. If Crowder isn't shooting from beyond the arc at close to 40 percent, coupled with his diminishing skills on the defensive end of the floor, it's difficult to envision him earning another job barring in the capacity of a fill-in or potentially as a de facto assistant coach that helps to mentor younger players.
This wouldn't be the worst way to go for Crowder — though teams likely won't waste a roster spot on a guy that can't play at a passable level despite the off-the-court intangibles he'd offer.
