Bucks Rumors: New 'Intel' on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Demand Revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was at the forefront of the offseason. Many thought it would be the summer of Antetokounmpo as his future in Milwaukee was uncertain.
However, there was no real effort from Antetokounmpo's side and the Bucks didn't want to get rid of him. Still, rumors out there were flying, but they have seemed to simmer down as the new season approaches.
There was no real motion there, and it appears that the New York Knicks got the hint. According to an NBA source, the Knicks got intel that Antetokounmpo won’t request a trade from the Bucks.
That resulted in the Knicks signing forward Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes a player option.
The Knicks were among the teams that were in on potentially trading for the Greek Freak. New York certainly has a package to acquire the two-time MVP, but the Bucks have shown no signs of wanting to trade the nine-time All-Star.
The feeling appears to be mutual for Antetokounmpo.
Had the Knicks made a run at Antetokounmpo, Bridges would've been a major piece heading back to Milwaukee. But with that off the table now, things get a bit more complicated.
New York could still include another player in a potential package, but Bridges was expected to be the centerpiece in any deal for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo will stay put in Milwaukee, a place where he has called home for the last 12 seasons. The 30-year-old will likely enter his 13th season in Milwaukee, but the chances of the Bucks being the last team standing this upcoming season are unlikely.
The Bucks don't have the necessary pieces, outside of Antetokounmpo, to compete for a title. The chances of competing in the lowly Eastern Conference are also not high. Still, they have a top-five player, at worst, on their side, and their conference is not as tough as it was last season.
Teams like the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers will be significantly worse as both will be without their best players for most/all of the upcoming season.
That’s something the Bucks have working in their favor, so now it’s just a matter of seeing how they respond with the Greek Freak leading the charge.
