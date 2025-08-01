Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Considered Retirement, Says Former Bucks Big Man
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some rough seasons after winning their first title in 50 years in 2021. The Bucks have yet to sniff another title since that moment, although they have some elite talent on their side.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will do their best to get back to the promise land. Milwaukee was favored to do just entering the 2021-22 season, especially after they signed All-Star center, DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins only spent 17 games in Milwaukee, and after a brief stint, he signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. He played the rest of the season with three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.
In a recent appearance on the "Straight Game Podcast," Cousin revealed how Jokic considered retiring instead of signing a supermax deal.
"When I was with Denver, our lockers were next to each other. I don't remember who at the time had signed an extension, but I'm like, "Yours is going to be crazy!" He was like, 'You know, Cuz, I honestly think I might retire before this contract.'"
"I [Cousins] said, 'Man, you out your motherf***ing mind,'" he continued. "I said, 'Sign the contract and just get fat at worst.' Don't pass up on the $300 million. You can't do that."
Jokic's comments took aback the former Bucks big man.
Cousins is a star big man in his own right; however, Jokic has proven that he is among the best basketball players ever to grace the floor, something Cousins certainly had a chance to do before injuries derailed his career.
The four-time All-Star went on to say that Jokic has repeatedly shown disinterest in basketball and the NBA.
"If you ever get a chance to just hold a conversation with him, and he tells you a little bit about himself, he really doesn't give a f**k about this s**t. He doesn't care. At all. This is like his second or third favorite thing to do. Maybe third or fourth. Most games, when he's dropping these crazy stats, he probably doesn't want to be there. And that's the scary part about all of it."
Jokic is a surefire Hall of Famer, while Cousins may fall short of it.
In Cousins' 17-game tenure with the Bucks, the former lottery pick started in five games and averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per game.
