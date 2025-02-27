Bucks Surprisingly Waive Center to Open Up Roster Spot
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a roster move ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee has surprisingly waived center Liam Robbins, creating an open roster spot for the team.
Bucks insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported the news of the move on social media.
"The Milwaukee Bucks have waived two-way center Liam Robbins. At the moment, that means thee Bucks have an open two-way spot and an open spot on the main roster. Two-way guard Ryan Rollins is down to his last game of NBA availability on his two-way contract."
Robbins only appeared in 13 games this season for the Bucks and didn't see much playing time. The center averaged 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game for Milwaukee.
This move could signal that the Bucks may be looking on the buyout market for more talent. Milwaukee will also have to make a decision on guard Ryan Rollins as his two-way status is almost ending.
With this move, Milwaukee now has both one two-way spot open and one roster spot. The Bucks could look to add another player for the stretch run of the season.
Milwaukee is currently sitting in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings. The team holds a record of 32-25 for the year and they have been battling hard all season.
The Bucks started the year off very slowly but they have pushed themselves to reclaim their status among the elite teams in the East. Milwaukee is led by stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving them a legitimate chance to win every game.
If Milwaukee can add another player for the stretch run, it could give them a chance to rest players down the stretch. The Bucks also lost forward Bobby Portis to a suspension for the remainder of the regular season so the team has been down a player.
It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will add anyone to the roster but this move gives them some needed flexibility going forward.
