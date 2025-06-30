Bucks Sign Breakout Guard to $11 Million Deal in Major Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. to a two-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The signing comes after the Bucks re-signed Bobby Portis Jr. to a deal.
Porter averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season, giving the team an offensive spark off the bench.
He provided offensive production when Giannis Antetokounmpo was off the court and began to develop his offensive game to play better off the ball.
Porter declined his player option that was worth $2.5 million and got a longer-term deal with a higher salary.
At 25 years old, Porter still has room to grow and develop a sense of consistency. His track record includes a lot of concerns over his coachability.
He has come along after becoming an NBA nomad — playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are in the middle of trying to convince superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay on the team. Milwaukee was eliminated during the first round of the NBA playoffs, marking another disappointing end to the season.
The team still has Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. on the free agent market.
Charania previously reported that Antetokounmpo was monitoring the offseason from the Bucks before deciding whether or not to ask for a trade away from the only franchise he's ever known.
It is not immediately clear whether or not Antetokounmpo wanted to keep Porter Jr., but the team is opting to establish some continuity on the roster.
