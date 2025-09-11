Bucks Sign Former Thunder Guard Ahead of New Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have been keeping their eyes open for players who can help their roster ahead of what will be a critical 2025-26 season. They know they have to make the playoffs to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee has already made several bold moves this offseason, including signing Myles Turner to a four-year $108.9 million deal after waiving and stretching Damian Lillard to create cap room.
The Bucks aren't done making moves this summer. They have decided to bring in a former Thunder guard, signing Cormac Ryan to an Exhibit 10 contract.
More news: Former Bucks Icon Reacts to Hall of Fame Induction
The Bucks Sign Former Thunder Guard Cormac Ryan
Milwaukee has decided to bring in Ryan on an Exhibit 10 deal, which allows Ryan to compete for a roster spot during training camp. He could eventually end up in the G-League for Milwaukee.
Ryan was with the Bucks during Summer League and put up some pretty good stats while he was out there. He averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
There is very little chance that Ryan will make the NBA roster to start the year. He's not good enough to earn a spot even on the end of the bench quite yet. He needs time in the G League to develop.
That doesn't mean that he can't eventually develop into a pretty good player. He has good size at the shooting guard position and can play some pretty good defense. Offense is the issue with Ryan.
More news: Bucks’ Myles Turner Has One Request for Milwaukee Fans
The Bucks Are Hoping Ryan Can Play well in the G League
Milwaukee needs to find some hidden gems in the G League so it can afford the kind of roster that it wants to have around Antetokounmpo. They're hoping Ryan can be one of those gems.
Ryan didn't appear in an NBA game when he was with the Thunder last season. He appeared exclusively in G League games within the Thunder organization.
Milwaukee will give him a chance to play against some of the best players in the league during training camp. That will give them a chance to see what happens when he plays against Antetokounmpo.
While he was in the G League, Ryan averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 40.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.