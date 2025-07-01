Bucks Sign Veteran Guard to Strengthen Backcourt Following Damian Lillard Departure
The Milwaukee Bucks have been very busy on the first full day of free agency. After making the shocking move to waive and stretch Damian Lillard to make move for Myles Turner, they have signed a veteran guard.
Milwaukee has decided to sign Gary Harris to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Harris will now help the Bucks with some help in the backcourt now that Lillard is no longer with the team. He gives them a veteran presence off the bench, as well.
The Bucks still have to find a long-term solution at the point guard position. It’s highly unlikely that they view Kevin Porter Jr. as that answer.
Porter Jr. was re-signed to a two-year deal by the Bucks, so they will likely lean on him as the starter next season. They might get their long-term solution in next year’s free agency.
The Bucks have been very active in free agency so far, far more than fans believed. Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo wasn’t pleased with the move with Lillard, he still hasn’t asked out.
All of these moves are clearly made with the assumption that Antetokounmpo will be back on the roster next year.
Harris is not someone who can handle the ball. He’s a shooting guard in the purest sense, so he’s someone who can just spot up in the corner.
Harris can play 10-15 minutes off the bench. He’s not the same defender he once was, but he can still play solidly enough not to be a negative.
Adding a point guard is likely the only other move that the Bucks will still make in the offseason, if they decide to do that.
At this point in his career, Harris is looking to win a ring. With things having been shaken up a lot in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks have a fighting chance now.
Antetokounmpo staying with the team is imperative to them having any shot of winning a title in the next few years. All of these moves are made with him in mind.
Last year with the Orlando Magic, Harris averaged three points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 38.3 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Damian Lillard’s Future Uncertain After Stunning Release From Bucks
Bucks Sign 3-and-D Wing in Savvy $7.5 Million Free Agent Move
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.