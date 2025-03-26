Bucks Star Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot
According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is going to be out indefinitely after suffering a blood clot in his calf.
"Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf," Charania said. "Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out [for an] indefinite period."
This report comes after news that Lillard had been suffering from a calf strain and was waiting for imaging results.
"It's been frustrating just obviously not being able to play this point in the season, but just trying to learn more," Lillard said to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Damian's health is our No. 1 priority," Bucks general manager John Horst said. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."
The Bucks are currently in a tough spot. After a close loss to the Phoenix Suns, they are now in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Indiana Pacers.
While Milwaukee is guaranteed a playoff spot at this point, Indiana will have home court advantage if the standings remain the same. If the Bucks want to make it to the NBA Finals, that could be an important point in their favor.
Now, the question remains whether Lillard will be back in time for the postseason. If he is unable to return, the Bucks' playoff chances get infinitely more difficult.
Lillard is one of the Bucks' top stars alongside Giannis Antentokounmpo. This season, he has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 points, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He was also named an NBA All-Star this season.
All that being said, the most important thing is that Lillard takes the necessary time to heal. Hopefully, he will be able to get back to doing what he loves soon.
