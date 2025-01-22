Bucks Star Guard Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Conference Rivals
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. It will be here in just a couple of weeks and the expectation is that there will be many trades as the date approaches on Feb. 6.
One of the teams to watch around the trade deadline is the Milwaukee Bucks. They could be looking to make a couple of moves in order to further increase their odds of winning a title.
Right now, the Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They have also won seven of their last eight games.
Playing that well gives them some options in the next couple of weeks. With them being so good, other teams have some interest in a guard who is on the fringes of the rotation.
That guard is Pat Connuaghton. Multiple other teams have indicated their interest in making a move to acquire the veteran from Milwaukee.
It would behoove the Bucks to be able to move Connaughton for tax purposes. They would drop below the second apron if they moved him, opening up more avenues for them to make a trade that could make a real impact on the roster.
Connaughton is a solid player. He's athletic and can shoot the basketball. He just needs some more opportunities than he's getting right now.
The Bucks don't need him on the team in order to make a run at a championship. As long as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they have a shot to win it all.
Milwaukee has not been able to find a trade partner for Connaughton yet. Teams are likely looking around at other options before deciding to pull the trigger on Connaughton right away.
Any deal that the Bucks are going to make with any team likely won't happen until the deadline. Doc Rivers knows that if his team stays healthy, they are one of the most talented teams in the league.
Adding another key starter would be great for the Bucks. Perhaps they are searching for a package in which they can include Connaughton for an impact wing.
That trade would be the best of both worlds for the Bucks. Still, it's likely that they will have to unload him first before any trade for an impact player can be made.
Connaughton is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this year.
