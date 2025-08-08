Bucks Star Named One Of Most Overrated Players of 2020s
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a few big swings in the last few years in their pursuit to win multiple titles. Milwaukee has been trying to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo so that he will stay.
Trading for Jrue Holiday was a great move that allowed them to win the 2021 title. Trading him for Damian Lillard a couple of years ago did not work out.
That trade wasn't the only big swing that they have taken to keep Antetokounmpo happy. They also traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, and now that move has been widely panned.
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma makes the list of most overrated players
Kuzma was an absolute disaster in the playoffs for the Bucks against the Pacers, highlighted by a horrendous Game 1 in which he scored zero points after playing 20+ minutes.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has Kuzma on their list of the most overrated players of the 2020s, coming in at fourth on the list. Bucks fans can understand that after seeing his performance this year.
Kuzma is a high-usage player, but he can't put the ball in the hoop at a clip that would indicate he deserves to take all of those shots, as the article notes.
"Despite placing in the 90th percentile or higher of usage rate in each of the past five seasons, he’s failed to finish above the 34th percentile in points per shot attempt. And he’s finished north of the 45th percentile in the rate at which he draws shooting fouls only once."
The Bucks made that trade thinking that Kuzma could end up being the third-scorer on the team. They haven't given up on him yet publicly, but they have to say that.
Unless Kuzma drastically changes the way he plays, he's going to struggle again in a full year with Milwaukee. He will still be the third-best player on the team in terms of pure talent.
The hope for Bucks fans is that Doc Rivers can coach him up and help him make better decisions when it comes to shot selection and making smart passes.
After he was traded to the Bucks, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
