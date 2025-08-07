Critical Bucks Signing Could Have Huge Impact on Trades This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks are likely going to try to make some moves at the trade deadline next season. They were limited in what they could do this summer after signing Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard.
Getting rid of Lillard means that they still have to figure out a long-term solution at the point guard spot. They might have to address that at the trade deadline if Kevin Porter Jr. doesn't work out.
While the Bucks might be looking to add at the deadline, the assets they have are now more limited after they brought back one specific player in free agency.
The Milwaukee Bucks have to wait to trade Ryan Rollins
If there is a deal that pops up in January, the Bucks will have to wait to trade Ryan Rollins to include him for salary purposes. Because of the deal he signed in free agency, he can't be moved until January 15.
That might delay any move that the Bucks look to make by a month or so involving Rollins, if he ends up being added salary in a deal to bring back a point guard or another position of need.
Rollins was brought back this offseason on a three-year deal worth $12 million. The Bucks like his potential, but they are in a position in which they need to win now, with all of the pressure that Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting on them.
The Bucks are hoping to contend for the title in a weakened Eastern Conference next season, but that will depend on how well Antetokounmpo meshes with Myles Turner.
How well the move to bring in Turner works will determine how aggressively they are making trades at the deadline. Having $22.5 million on their books for the next five years of Lillard's salary makes it tough to add pieces in free agency.
This past season with the Bucks, Rollins averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the field and an impressive 40.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Rollins is entering his fourth year in the NBA.
