Bucks Star Not Seeing 2024-25 Season as 'Revenge Year' In Typical Sense
With the new NBA season getting started soon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to get back to being a top contending team in the Eastern Conference. With co-stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee feels like they have a real chance this year.
The team was bounced out in the first round of the postseason last year, a shocking end to a promising season. But injuries played a massive role and the team knows that they can be much better this time around.
However, despite the poor season, Lillard isn't looking at the upcoming year as a revenge year, at least in the typical sense.
"I think a lot of times people talk about revenge seasons, it's like they're going out for blood with everybody else," Lillard told FOX Sports. "But I think it's the revenge of something I need to go take back for me, not for anybody else. I know what went into last season. And I know what goes into me being my best. That's all I'm focusing on."
The eight-time All-Star is looking forward to his second second with the Bucks. He knows that he can be better for the team and will be trying to show out.
"They gon' get the real version of me this year," Lillard said.
Lillard was moved to the Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers just before the start of the season. He was never able to fully get into a rhythm and it threw him off for the year.
"It wasn't like I was traded in the middle of the summer or anything like that," Lillard told FOX Sports. "It was right before camp started, a couple of days before camp started. I didn't know where I was going to be. Going through a divorce. I got three kids. Being away from my kids. Not having a schedule set when I'm going to see them. It was just a lot. A lot to juggle at one time while still having to perform. [It was] just hard."
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on Lillard heading into the season. He even said that the star guard seems more at peace with everything.
"Just seeing him, it was night and day," Rivers said. "He's comfortable now. He feels like he's at home now."
With Lillard ready to go, the sky is the limit for this Bucks team this season.
