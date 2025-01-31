Bucks Rumor Indicates Milwaukee Will Make Big Trade
Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, Miami Heat All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, and Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine could all find new NBA homes after next week.
Next Thursday's February 6 trade deadline could be one of the most exciting such moments in years.
Sporting a 25-19 record on the year, the Eastern Conference's No. 4-seeded Milwaukee Bucks look like a solid playoff team — but not world-beaters, certainly not at the level they had achieved during their two-year Jrue Holiday prime, between 2020-21 and 2021-22.
That defensive juggernaut squad may not be particularly attainable, with nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard one of the league's least interested defenders and $31.7 million former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton regressing after ankle surgeries. Still, there's clear room for improvement.
So will Milwaukee make a roster upgrade heading into this season's deadline?
That at least is the likely plan, according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein in a recent Substack piece.
Stein notes that the Bucks could even get into talks to trade for Butler, currently serving his third suspension this season at the hands of his own team. Things have clearly gotten untenable between the former Eastern Conference Finals MVP and his current digs, after contract extension negotiations were put on ice during the 2024 offseason.
It's a sad impending divorce for what was once a mighty contract. Butler led the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals berths, and the 35-year-old remains a potent two-way talent when he's on the floor.
Per Stein, the additions of Middleton and another core championship piece, sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis, could prove appetizing for Miami, as they'll help keep the club competitive in the short-term and will give the club some major cap relief long-term.
The Bucks are supposedly "as determined as any time" to at least trade for some win-now piece ahead of the deadline and to maximize the window of 34-year-old Lillard and 30-year-old power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stein reports.
This year, Lillard is averaging 25.3 points while slashing .452/.382/.922, 7.3 dimes, 4.7 boards, and 1.2 steals across 36.4 minutes of game action.
Across 39 healthy bouts, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.