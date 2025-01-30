Bucks Zone

Bucks Guard Damian Lillard Selected For 9th Career NBA All-Star Game

The 34-year-old star remains a major force in the league.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0) runs back during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard will join his All-NBA teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on the 2025 NBA All-Star team this season as a reserve, the "Inside The NBA" hosts announced on TNT.

As TNT's social team observes, Lillard has just made his second team in his two seasons with Milwaukee.

The 34-year-old star remains a major force in the league. He's the second-best player on a 26-19 Bucks squad that, as of this writing, possesses the No. 4 overall seed and homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

