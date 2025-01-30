Bucks Guard Damian Lillard Selected For 9th Career NBA All-Star Game
The 34-year-old star remains a major force in the league.
In this story:
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard will join his All-NBA teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on the 2025 NBA All-Star team this season as a reserve, the "Inside The NBA" hosts announced on TNT.
As TNT's social team observes, Lillard has just made his second team in his two seasons with Milwaukee.
The 34-year-old star remains a major force in the league. He's the second-best player on a 26-19 Bucks squad that, as of this writing, possesses the No. 4 overall seed and homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified