Bucks Predicted to Land Six-Time All-Star in Bold Trade Deadline Idea
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be very active ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. After putting themselves into a position for success, Milwaukee has been looking all across the NBA to see where they can improve the roster.
There have been reports that the Bucks want to bring in another All-Star player but it remains to be seen how large of a splash the team will make. But after a slow start to the season, Milwaukee has battled back and now holds some of the cards in the Eastern Conference standings.
In this new trade scenario by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Bucks go all in and land star Jimmy Butler. Butler has been linked to Milwaukee for a few weeks and this idea sees the team finally go land him.
Here is what a deal could look like between the two sides.
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat Receive: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, MarJon Beauchamp, 2031 First-Round Pick (MIL), 2031 Second-Round Pick (MIL)
"The Bucks would need to weigh the risks associated with Butler's recent disciplinary issues, but his competitive fire could be the catalyst for another title run in Milwaukee. With Giannis and Lillard in their primes, the Bucks have to tread carefully concerning making the team a title contender because the East only has three top dogs right now: the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks. With Butler, the Bucks' Big Three puts them right there with them concerning the probability of a Finals berth. "
Adding Butler to the mix would be special and could help the Bucks get over the top in the East. His toughness and defensive abilities would serve this team well, especially come playoff time.
While losing Middleton would be tough, the Bucks have seen a drop in his production this season. This has led to some problems on the court and has firmly placed him in different trade discussions this season.
If Milwaukee can add someone like Butler, it could go a long way. This team needs a jolt and the trade deadline could be what helps spark them.
