Former Bucks Star Praises Gary Trent For Breaking Longtime Franchise Record
The Milwaukee Bucks have a long history of having some really good shooters on the roster. Players like Ray Allen, Kyle Korver, and Damian Lillard have played in Milwaukee.
All of those players are some of the best shooters in the history of the NBA. They all were able to make a lot of 3-point shots while they were with the Bucks.
Another player who has been able to hit a lot of threes off the bench has been Gary Trent Jr. Trent Jr. was signed to a minimum contract this offseason by the Bucks.
In fact, Trent Jr. hit so many threes this season off the bench that he broke a franchise record that has stood for over 20 years. It was a record that was held by great Bucks player Michael Redd.
Redd was a great player in his own right before knee injuries robbed him of a long career. He previously held the record for most threes made off the bench in a single season.
Redd made sure to give Trent Jr. his flowers for the good play he's had this season, even remarking that he played against his father.
Trent Jr. has been able to shoot more threes this season than Redd did in multiple seasons. The way the game is played has changed a lot since Redd's playing days.
Redd mentioned that Trent Jr.'s dad took just 50 threes in his nine-year career, while Trent Jr. might take that many in just a couple of weeks. That is certainly a sign of how the game has changed over time.
It was nice for Redd to congratulate Trent Jr. for his accomplishments this season. As he notes, shooting well off the bench is an art form.
Trent Jr. has certainly tried his best to excel in that role. They will need him to keep doing so as the playoffs roll around, especially if they are missing Damian Lillard.
So far this season, Trent Jr. is averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He is shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three.
