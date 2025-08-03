Bucks Surprisingly Low in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks have been ranked surprisingly low in a fresh power rankings.
Milwaukee has been striving to pivot from its former core of All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard after the latter guard ruptured his Achilles tendon during the playoffs.
General manager Jon Horst opted to stretch and waive Lillard's remaining $112.6 million owed, opening up space for the team to sign 3-and-D center Myles Turner to a lucrative new four-year deal. Still, Lillard — who rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers as a surprise free agent this summer — will be earning $22.5 million annually to not play for Milwaukee.
The team also signed ex-Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris, while re-signing several of its own critical free agents.
In a new list, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has ranked Milwaukee squarely in the middle of the league's teams, as the No. 16-best squad, assessing them a B- grade for their mediocre offseason.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be going anywhere, and the Milwaukee Bucks are committed to building a title-contending roster around him," Siegel writes. "While letting go of Damian Lillard was messy, it allowed the Bucks to bring in Myles Turner to replace Brook Lopez. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris are also small upgrades for the Bucks."
Is Anthony an upgrade over Lillard, though? Because essentially, those are the minutes he will be in part asked to replace, even if, say, Kevin Porter Jr. earns the starting point guard nod to kick off the year.
"While they may be lower than they usually are in the NBA power rankings, Antetokounmpo can still lead Milwaukee on a deep postseason run," Siegel adds. "He is the most skilled two-way basketball player in the world, and Giannis has extra motivation to prove he can win with the Bucks this upcoming year."
