Bucks' $6.3 Million Guard 'Disrespected' Says NBA Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks need some of the bench guys from this past year to step up and fill new roles next season, now that Damian Lillard is no longer part of the franchise.
AJ Green is seen as one of those bench guys who needs to show more in Milwaukee. He is also listed as being disrespected by the league at large, per Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
Green is seen as a guy who can come off the bench and hit a few threes for the Bucks. Favale believes he should be seen as more than that.
"AJ Green has merely flown under the radar for longer, establishing himself as one of the most accurate and, by extension, underused shooters through his first three seasons," Favale writes.
Favale believes that Green needs to be used more as a shooter when he is on the court, and it's hard to argue against that when the numbers are brought up.
Green is a career 42.7 percent 3-point shooter, which makes him an extremely valuable asset. 85 percent of his career shots have come from beyond the 3-point arc, too.
If Green can somehow vary his offense and drive the ball more by using shot fakes, he could turn into a really dangerous offensive player. He is a strong guy, so he should be able to handle getting knocked around in the paint a little.
With the Bucks lacking backcourt options next season, Green needs to be on the floor more, and he needs to be given the ball more. He needs to be attempting more 3's than he is.
Milwaukee needs someone to be able to get the ball to Green, though. As it stands now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best passer and playmaker they have on the roster.
Waiving Lillard means that they have gotten rid of the guy who handles the ball the most and is able to get open shots for the rest of the team. That's a problem that Green can't solve himself, as he's not a great ball-handler.
This past season with the Bucks, Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
