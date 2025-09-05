Bucks Take Shot at ESPN’s Shams Charania on Social Media
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have not been happy with Shams Charania. He was the one who reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo was open to being moved this offseason.
Antetokounmpo looks like he is going to stay in Milwaukee this season. It looks like he will play for the Bucks the entire season, despite other teams approaching Milwaukee with trade offers.
The Bucks have been confident all along that Antetokounmpo would stay for this season. Now, they are starting to take shots at Charania for his reporting on the entire situation.
The Bucks take a shot at Shams Charania on social media
Antetokounmpo is playing in EuroBasket right now. The Bucks decided to take a shot at Charania while giving an update on how well Antetokounmpo was playing.
The Bucks are still salty that Charania had that report. They never thought that the star forward was ever going to leave Milwaukee over the course of this summer.
Milwaukee signed Myles Turner in the offseason to make Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay for another year. Turner will now be counted on as their second-best player.
It will remain to be seen if he can live up to that billing, but the Bucks are confident that he will fit well with Antetokounmpo, with his style of play. If he does, then the Bucks have a shot to compete in the East.
The Bucks likely won't give Shams Charania any news anytime soon
With this saga having gone on for the entire offseason, it's unlikely that anyone in the Bucks organization will leak anything to Charania anytime soon.
They are clearly not fans of the ESPN reporter at the moment, even though Charania is standing by his reporting. He believes that everything he reported has been accurate up to this point.
Other teams are still going to be watching this situation once the trade deadline rolls around. They want to make sure they are ready in case things go south and the Bucks are a bad team.
Last season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
