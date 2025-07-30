Former Bucks Guard Makes Strong Case for Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP This Upcoming Season
The Milwaukee Bucks will go as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo takes them — and that premise may be more true than ever considering how wide-open the Eastern Conference is at this point in time.
On the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague made a very bold proclamation as it pertains to Antetokounmpo.
“I got Giannis winning MVP. S*** watch! This [is] about to be Giannis’ best year … Nobody on his team, he [is] about to carry so crazy. He might average 34, 13 and 8. This boy [is] about to run point guard basically. His stats [are] about to be crazy."
Teague is referring to the narrative that Antetokounmpo may play the role of a point forward more so this season without the presence of a true point guard. Damian Lillard was waived in order to free up cap space to ink center Myles Turner to a multi-year deal.
Whether it's Cole Anthony, Kevin Porter Jr., or Gary Trent Jr., none are what anyone would consider to be pure pass-first point guards. The NBA has morphed into more of a combo guard-heavy league, and while the aforementioned trio do possess some traditional point guard skills, none are elite facilitators of the basketball.
The NBA race also has seemingly thinned out over the last 18 months. Joel Embiid struggles to stay healthy, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton both will miss this upcoming season with Achilles injuries.
There's a world where Antetokounmpo would be competing against Eastern Conference foes such as Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, and Paolo Banchero for the top prize.
When expanded to the remainder of the league, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be front-and-center. Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his newfound svelte frame also figures to be in the mix.
Perhaps more than anything, as the Bucks are currently constructed, Antetokounmpo will be the focal point to an even larger degree than he had been. The offense surely will run through him every single posession down the floor.
With his ability to pass and create off the bounce, as well as the shooters Milwaukee has signed to play around him, this could be Antetokounmpo's most well-rounded year (as Teague theorizes).
