Bucks May Regret Letting All-Star Walk in Free Agency, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have had quite the offseason this summer. The Bucks have made a ton of changes, changes they believe should turn them into contenders this upcoming season.
The odds of the Bucks seriously competing this season are low, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo on their side, it could be possible. Nonetheless, outside of Antetokounmpo, there isn't much the Bucks could lean on.
The Bucks may have gained more than they lost, but losing their veteran center, Brook Lopez, could be detrimental for the upcoming season. According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, the Bucks' losing Lopez could greatly benefit the team that ultimately signed him, the Los Angeles Clippers.
"He [Lopez] got played off the floor in last year's playoffs, yes, and he's probably done as a top-shelf defensive anchor, but in smaller samples he represents an embarrassment of big-man riches. Hell, last season the Clippers rocked with Ben Simmons and Nic Batum in backup center minutes. Whenever Ivica Zubac came off the floor, they had to play small. That's a problem in a league that is going back to big.
"Now the Clippers can match any lineup at any point in any game. They can go totally small, as they have leaned on in the recent past. They can spell Zubac with Lopez for 48 theoretical minutes of single-center conventionality, or they can deploy Zubac and Lopez together a perfectly paired unit given Lopez's ability to stretch the floor. This is the type of addition that could swing a playoff series for the Clippers, if not more than that."
Lopez did not play his best basketball down the stretch for the Bucks, and that certainly wasn't the case in the playoffs. Nonetheless, Botkin believes that Lopez could be of great help for the Clippers team that has an All-Star level player at the center position, Ivica Zubac.
The Bucks did their best to replace Lopez, adding arguably the best big man in the free agency market this summer, Myles Turner.
Turner is significantly younger than Lopez, although they have a similar play style. Still, the addition of Turner is massive, and he is set to play a significant role in the frontcourt alongside Antetokounmpo.
