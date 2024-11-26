Bucks vs Heat: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat on Tuesday in their third group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Bucks come into the matchup on a four-game winning streak, having defeated the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Charlotte Hornets over the past week.
The Heat are currently trending up as well. They have won their last two games against the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, and three of their last four games overall.
How to Watch
The Bucks-Heat game will air from Miami on TNT at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will also be available to stream on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, Sling TV, and TNT.
Odds
The Bucks are (+2) road underdogs to the Heat (-2). The over/under for the matchup is 222.5 points.
Predictions
Both the Bucks and Heat are currently doing well as each of their superstars play their best basketball of the season. Heat forward Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury for the last two games. He has scored 30 or more points in each of his two games back, including 33 points in the Heat's overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.
On the Bucks' side, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing his most dominant basketball of the season. Antetokounmpo has scored over 30 points in each of the Bucks' last three games, including a 41-point game against the Bulls. Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his play.
Though both Butler and Antetokounmpo are playing their best, the key might be the location of the game. The Bucks are just 1-6 on the road this season, which gives the Heat a significant edge. The Bucks will have to prove they can win consistently on the road.
Prediction: Heat 117, Bucks 110
More
The Bucks are currently 2-0 in the 2024 NBA Cup, with wins over the Toronto Raptors and Pacers. They have two more games in the group stages, with a chance at advancing to the knockout rounds on the line. If the Bucks can defeat the Heat, they should an excellent opportunity to qualify for the next round of the tournament. The Heat are 1-1 in the 2024 NBA Cup so far.
More Bucks News:
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Earns Major Honor After 4-0 Week
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals If He'll Play For Team Greece in EuroBasket 2025