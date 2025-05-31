Bucks Won't Receive Salary Benefits From Damian Lillard Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have to play most of next season without star point guard Damian Lillard. Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round against the Pacers and has a long road to recovery.
His injury complicates the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has decided that he is open to possibly being traded for the first time in his career.
Sometimes, teams are able to get some salary relief when these kinds of injuries happen. Unfortunately for the Bucks, they won't be getting any salary relief for this injury.
Milwaukee won't get any relief from the disabled player exception. That would give them about $14 million of relief, but it doesn't look like the Bucks are going to get that.
The Bucks have some interesting decisions that they will have to make when it comes to the roster, regardless whether or not Antetokounmpo decides he wants to return.
They have to make a decision on whether Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr., and Bobby Portis could opt out of their deal. All of those players were key guys for this team this season.
Getting some of that salary relief would have allowed the Bucks to sign a pretty good player in free agency, but the Bucks won't be able to do that this year.
Lillard has a shot to come back before the season is over. Despite tearing the Achilles in April, he could return in nine or ten months if he really attacks his rehab.
The Bucks are now in a spot where they could slide from being one of the powers of the Eastern Conference. After being looked at as a contender for the last half-decade, they might be a lottery team if Antetokounmpo leaves.
With Lillard being 35 years old, it's unlikely that he returns with the same kind of athleticism that he had prior to the injury. How well he's able to navigate his career when he comes back will determine how good the Bucks will be.
This season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
