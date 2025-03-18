Can Bucks Catch Knicks For Top Seed in Eastern Conference Standings?
The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a rocky start this season, but over the past three months, they’ve started to resemble the team many expected them to be.
As things stand, they are in a strong position and look poised to secure a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, guaranteeing them a spot in the playoffs. However, simply making the postseason isn’t enough—the Bucks are aiming for more.
One of their main goals is to secure home-court advantage in the first round, which is still very much within reach. As of Tuesday, the Bucks hold the No. 4 seed in the East, but the standings remain tight.
A losing streak could drop them as low as No. 6, making every game down the stretch crucial. While maintaining their position is a priority, there’s also an outside shot at climbing even higher. The New York Knicks currently hold the No. 3 seed, but Milwaukee is just five games behind them.
Mathematically, a jump to the third seed is possible, and according to Tankathon, the Bucks have a slightly more favorable schedule compared to the Knicks. New York faces the 16th-toughest remaining schedule, with their opponents holding a combined .499 winning percentage. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s remaining schedule ranks 20th in difficulty, with their opponents having a .489 winning percentage.
Another advantage the Bucks have is their overall health. The Knicks are currently without their best player, Jalen Brunson, who is sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Brunson is expected to be out until at least the end of March, and while he could return in early April, the Bucks have an opportunity to gain ground in the meantime. They also have one more head-to-head matchup with the Knicks on March 28, a game that could be pivotal—especially if Brunson remains out.
If Milwaukee can capitalize on that meeting and string together some wins, anything can happen. Whether they ultimately catch the Knicks or not, the Bucks' top priority remains staying healthy as the playoffs approach.
A deep postseason run is the ultimate goal, and ensuring their key players are at full strength will be the most significant factor in determining how far they can go.
They could go in any direction with 15 games left for the Bucks.
