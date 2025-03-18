3 Nightmare Playoff Matchups for Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to do better in the playoffs than they did a year ago. They were knocked out by the Indiana Pacers in six games in the first round.
Of course, they were not fully healthy for that series. Damian Lillard missed the first couple of games of that series and Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play at all.
They think that they are much more equipped for the playoffs this year, especially with the additions of Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. at the trade deadline.
Still, they would prefer to not play these three teams in the playoffs.
1. Indiana Pacers
The aforementioned Pacers have been a thorn in their side for the last couple of years. Besides beating them in the playoffs last year, the Pacers were 4-1 in the regular season against the Bucks.
Milwaukee was better against the Pacers this year, but they still have that wound of losing to them last year. Indiana has one of the best benches in the league.
Even if they are fully healthy this time around, facing Indiana would be hard. That looks like a very likely first-round matchup, too.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
Having to take on the best team in the Eastern Conference would not be an easy endeavor for the Bucks. That's especially true with how they have played the Cavs this season.
Milwaukee went 0-4 against the Cavs this season. They weren't able to find a formula that was successful enough to beat them, even before the Cavs added De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline.
Cleveland's size gives Milwaukee a lot of issues, so avoiding them would be ideal.
1. Boston Celtics
Boston is still the defending NBA champ, even if Cleveland has been better this year. The Celtics have been there and know what it takes to get it done.
The Celtics are also really good defensively when they have all of their guys available and healthy. Their frontcourt gives the Bucks some problems, especially Lillard.
Facing Boston would be a tough matchup for the Bucks. They finished 0-3 against the Celtics this year, so they don't have confidence that they can beat them in a four-game series.
