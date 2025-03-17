Bucks Upcoming Road Trip Could Make or Break Team Says Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks finished their mini three-game homestand on Sunday in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks ended with a 2-1 record and will now go on the road for their final long stretch of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks will kick off their five-game road trip on Tuesday when they travel to San Francisco to take on the red-hot Warriors. It will end next Wednesday, March 26, against the Denver Nuggets.
Milwaukee will look to win more games than not in this crucial stretch of games. This road trip will tell us everything we need to know about the Bucks, at least according to their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo did not mince any words on the importance of their road trip this week.
“In order for you to be a good team, you gotta win on the road,” Antetokounmpo said. “At times, we have won on the road and at times we haven’t. We haven’t been as good, I think, on the road this year that we’ve been in the past. Just gotta go take it a game at a time and try to get some wins on the road.
“Very important games in front of us.”
The 30-year-old star is not underestimating the importance of this road trip. It will also be off to a tough start, as the Warriors have been red-hot as of late. Since the trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Warriors are 14-3 and are ranked second in defensive rating (108.7).
After the Warriors match, three of the next four teams are either playoff or Play-in teams, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and the Nuggets. The only team that doesn't fit that category is the Phoenix Suns. Although the Suns have played poorly, they are doing their best to climb the standings and earn the 10th spot in the Play-in.
The Bucks have not been the best team on the road, recording a 14-17 record away from the Fiserv Forum this season.
This next week will be huge for the Bucks as they are not too far off from being the No. 6 seed in the East. Keeping their head above water is the worst they could do on this road trip if they want to have a home-court advantage in the playoffs in the first round.
