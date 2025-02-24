Bucks Could Go After Former Lottery Pick on Buyout Market After Bobby Portis Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost forward Bobby Portis due to suspension for the remainder of the regular season. Due to this, we could see Milwaukee go after someone on the buyout market to fill his role and give the team some extra minutes.
Milwaukee currently sits in the No. 5 spot of the Eastern Conference standings and they will be looking to keep pushing forward. But without Portis, the Bucks are left with a big hole in the frontcourt.
One name that Milwaukee could go after is center Mo Bamba, who was waived by the Utah Jazz after being traded there before the trade deadline. While Bamba wouldn't completely fill the role that Portis left, he could give this Bucks team some nice size for the final stretch of the regular season.
And if Bamba were to play well, he could see some playing time in the postseason as well. Bamba averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games with the Clippers so he was decently effective in limited time.
Bamba could backup both Brook Lopez and Jericho Sims, giving them some additional rest as the playoffs get closer. The former lottery pick wouldn't be the worst addition but his biggest issue in the league has been his consistency.
If he were to be able to consistently produce, he could carve out a nice rotation place with a team. Milwaukee could use another piece to the frontcourt with Portis out and Bamba could likely serve the team nicely.
The veteran has shown decent abilities on the defensive side of the court and he could aid Milwaukee in that regard. It remains to be seen if the Bucks would consider adding another piece but they also do need to fill the gap that is left with Portis missing time.
