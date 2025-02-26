Top 3 Reasons Bucks Need Home-Court Advantage in Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting at 32-24 as they look to take on the Houston Rockets Tuesday evening. In a top-heavy Eastern Conference, they are sitting at the No. 4 seed, but have the same record as the No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers.
With only 26 games to go before the playoffs, there is little to no room for error down the stretch.
Milwaukee will need every advantage they can get looking to the post season, and although four-straight wins is nice, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, especially in this year's East.
With championship aspirations, the Bucks need to do whatever they can to secure home-court advantage, as losing it for the first time since 2018 is more than possible with these current stakes.
The most important reason why Milwaukee needs home court advantage in the playoffs is their home record this season.
The Bucks are 20-9 at home versus a 12-15 away record.
This will be key in the playoffs, especially with how tight the upper echelons of the East has been this season.
Another main reason to want home-court advantage is the fans. The energy in Milwaukee, especially during crunch time in a playoff game is unmatched at the Fiserv Forum.
In the last five seasons, the Bucks are 16-7 at home in the postseason, including a 10-1home winning stretch during the 2021 Finals run.
Lastly, their superstar is the final X factor for Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the league with 31 points per game and sixth in the NBA with 12 boards per contest.
During home playoff games the last five seasons, the Greek Freak averages 32.6 points per game and 14 rebounds. As close as the competition will be on the brightest stage in the Playoffs, every point will count and the Bucks will need to play through their MVP.
