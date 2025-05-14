Charles Barkley Urges Bucks to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Cooper Flagg
Now that the season is over, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a position that they did not want to be in. They have to find a way to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo that this is the best place for him.
Antetokounmpo wants to win at the highest level. He has said multiple times that as long as Milwaukee can compete for championships, that he wants to be there.
After back-to-back losses to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, questions remain about whether that is still the case. Rumors are swirling that Antetokounmpo could ask out, fueled by a report from Shams Charania.
A lot of people in the media have thoughts on what the Bucks should do this summer. Charles Barkley believes that the Bucks would be best served to move Antetokounmpo now.
Barkley believes that the Bucks should try to trade him to the Dallas Mavericks for the number one pick, which would be Cooper Flagg.
"If I'm Milwaukee, the first call I'm making is to Dallas. If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, are they contenders next year? That would be a great way for Milwaukee to rebound. Because you have to understand something else about Milwaukee, Dame's out all of next year, basically, too. So you're like 'ok'. This would be a good situation."
Barkley believes that this would be a great opportunity for Milwaukee to restart with one of the better draft prospects that the NBA has seen in recent years.
Milwaukee would need more than just the number one pick back in a trade with Dallas. They would also try to get Daniel Gafford and maybe P.J. Washington, too.
Quite frankly, the Bucks should only trade Antetokounmpo for a truly massive haul. They can't make the same mistake that Dallas made when they traded Luka Doncic.
Flagg would be a good guy for the Bucks to start over and build around if Antetokounmpo decides that he wants out. The Bucks are going to try everything in their power to keep him, though.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this past season.
