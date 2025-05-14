Warriors Could Make Massive Push for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Speculation has already started that Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave the Milwaukee Bucks. After getting bounced by the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year, Antetokounmpo is now open to other possibilities for the first time in his career.
That doesn't mean that the Bucks are going to trade him, though. They will only move him if he asks for a trade. The Bucks want to keep him at all costs.
There are other teams around the NBA who are keeping their eyes on the situation. Every other team in the league would love to have Antetokounmpo on their roster.
Read more: Bucks Have One Solution to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
One of the teams that could look to make a big push to acquire Antetokounmpo is the Golden State Warriors. They are looking to add someone to help Stephen Curry in the twilight of his career.
As The Athletic notes, both Curry and Antetokounmpo are represented by the same agency. That could be a connection that leads the Warriors to pursue Antetokounmpo.
In any trade for Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would be asking for a massive haul in return. They might not be interested in Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and some picks in return for him.
It's also important to note at this point that Antetokounmpo has not asked out yet. He is still evaluating his options as the offseason rolls on.
Antetokounmpo has said in the past that he wants to be in Milwaukee as long as they can compete for titles. They likely won't be competing for a championship next season with Damian Lillard out all of next year.
More Bucks notes: Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes No Sense, says Former Star
The Bucks are going to try to figure out a way to keep Antetokounmpo on the roster. They need to sell him on the fact that he can still win at the highest level with them, even if it won't be next season.
Antetokounmpo still has a while to make a decision on his future. He won't have to make any decisions until the NBA Draft in July.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Breaking Down Kyle Kuzma Future With Bucks After Playoff Woes
Dwight Howard Sends Cautionary Message to Giannis Antetokounmpo With Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.