Could The Hawks Be a Fit For Giannis Antetokounmpo If He Requests a Trade?
The Milwaukee Bucks have shown no interest in trading superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that hasn't stopped the basketball world from clamoring at the mere idea of him being flipped.
As ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that "there's still nothing set in stone about whether [Antetokounmpo] will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving," the clamoring continues.
Although the Greek Freak himself has taken to social media to try and settle these rumors, and multiple members of Bucks brass are unbothered by the drama, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes put together a trade idea if Antetokounmpo is in fact dealt.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, 2026 first-round swap (most favorable of Milwaukee’s own and New Orleans), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans), 2030 first-round pick
Right off the bat, the return for the two-time MVP certainly seems worth it if a deal were to present itself.
Johnson, a Wausau, Wisconsin native, averaged 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and one block per game last season before a torn labrum ended his season after 36 games. A full season of these stats could certainly be a threat to earn his first All-Star selection.
Risacher is a 20-year-old rookie coming off a 12.6 points per game season on an eFG percentage of 53.7%. The 2024 No. 1 overall Draft pick has his best years to come and would be a new foundational piece to build around.
The first-round picks and pick swap only sweeten the deal further if a trade were to occur. No matter how unlikely the deal may seem to part ways with a generational talent, there can at least be comfort in the fact that a would-be deal still garners a massive return.
